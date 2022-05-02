Auto Service World
News   May 2, 2022   by Adam Malik

Milwaukee adds new hooks and picks options

Milwaukee Tool is expanding its automotive technician hand tools lineup to feature four new hose picks and two new sets.

The hose pick sets offer a puncture protection flat hose pick that eases user frustration and reduces the frequency of damaging hoses while loosening, pulling and prying at them.

These tools feature an all-metal core for greater durability, a larger shank and a more durable tip designed to remove hoses. The comfort grip handles give users increased tool control and comfort and resists harsh chemicals.

Each pick has a specific angle for different applications and comes in 90-degree 45-degree, flat and hook hose pick types.

These sets are available in a storage tray for easy access and organization. They are available in a four-piece hose pick set with the above pick types. The eight-piece set includes the four hose picks and mini-picks that have knurling for increased tool control while doing precision work.

