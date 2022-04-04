Milwaukee adds new colour match light

Transportation maintenance professionals will soon be able to get their hands on the M12 Paint and Detailing Colour Match Light from Milwaukee Tool.

The light provides the LED colour quality and run-time with five colour temperatures to replicate natural sunlight. It has 1000 lumens of output with a 98-plus Colour Rendering Index to illuminate metallics and imperfections in the paint. Additionally, the variations in colour temperature provide professionals with a full spectrum of sunlight from early morning to midday and overcast.

It is powered by M12 RedLithium batteries. The light has three power modes that provide up to 14 hours of output and run-time on low.

The item will be available in May 2022.