Michelin launches 44 new sizes of popular X-Ice snow tires

The Michelin X-Ice SNOW tire has launched 44 new sizes that will start to be available this month.
With the phase two launch, the tire will be available in a total of 119 sizes.
The X-Ice SNOW features improved snow performance and braking as compared with its predecessor, stops 2.7 metres (10 feet) shorter on ice than a leading competitor, and lasts up to one additional winter season than the average of leading competitor tires.
The X-Ice SNOW was developed, tested and proven in Michelin’s Nordic test centers under the most rigorous constant extreme-winter driving conditions. Approximately 85 per cent of its North American volume will be produced in Nova Scotia, Canada. The tire provides the necessary traction to overcome snow and ice by relying on innovations that support the key characteristics of a winter tire:
The X-Ice SNOW tire replaces Michelin’s X-Ice Xi3 and Latitude X-Ice Xi2 tire lines with speed ratings T and H for passenger vehicles, CUVs and SUVs using 14 to 22-inch rim diameters.
