Michelin launches 44 new sizes of popular X-Ice snow tires

The Michelin X-Ice SNOW tire has launched 44 new sizes that will start to be available this month.

With the phase two launch, the tire will be available in a total of 119 sizes.

The X-Ice SNOW features improved snow performance and braking as compared with its predecessor, stops 2.7 metres (10 feet) shorter on ice than a leading competitor, and lasts up to one additional winter season than the average of leading competitor tires.

The X-Ice SNOW was developed, tested and proven in Michelin’s Nordic test centers under the most rigorous constant extreme-winter driving conditions. Approximately 85 per cent of its North American volume will be produced in Nova Scotia, Canada. The tire provides the necessary traction to overcome snow and ice by relying on innovations that support the key characteristics of a winter tire:

Next-generation V-shaped tread design – providing 100 per cent use of the contact patch for optimal grip performance on snow and ice and for exceptional slush performance 4 . Maintains its shape even when worn to continue providing grip in winter conditions.

– providing 100 per cent use of the contact patch for optimal grip performance on snow and ice and for exceptional slush performance . Maintains its shape even when worn to continue providing grip in winter conditions. FLEX-ICE 2.0 tread compound – a unique rubber mix for use in a wide range of winter temperatures with a full silica-based compound to maintain flexibility in severe cold climate conditions.

– a unique rubber mix for use in a wide range of winter temperatures with a full silica-based compound to maintain flexibility in severe cold climate conditions. MICHELIN EverGrip technology – an innovative tread compound with rigid polymer for improved grip on both snow and ice for the duration of the wear life .

– an innovative tread compound with rigid polymer for improved grip on both snow and ice for the duration of the wear life Two types of full-depth, interlocking 3-D sipes – for an increased claw effect on snow and ice, and for long-lasting biting edges.

The X-Ice SNOW tire replaces Michelin’s X-Ice Xi3 and Latitude X-Ice Xi2 tire lines with speed ratings T and H for passenger vehicles, CUVs and SUVs using 14 to 22-inch rim diameters.