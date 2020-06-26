Mexican auto parts chain adopts Epicor Vision

Epicor Software Corporation has announced that Refaccionaria Del Sol has become Mexico’s first auto parts distributor to upgrade to the Epicor Vision distribution management system.

A member of the Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) buying group, Refaccionaria Del Sol operates six locations in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and three in Mexicali, Baja California.

Epicor Vision software is an ERP solution used in more than 1,000 aftermarket customer locations. The solution includes features designed to help users increase sales, efficiency, and profitability.

“Vision is a robust system dedicated to and designed for the sale of auto parts, with good market recognition in the United States,” said Gibran Rivera, subdirector general (assistant managing director), Refaccionaria Del Sol. “In meetings we had with The Network, we discovered many of the U.S. partners have it. And when asking them for recommendations, we always heard good things about this system.”

Rivera added that Vision “has solved a large part of our needs.” In particular, he noted that the Epicor PartExpert for Mexico eCatalog has enhanced employees’ ability to quickly and conveniently find the right parts for their customers, and the software’s purchasing tools “facilitate the creation of reliable orders for us, according to what the company really needs, which were previously carried out manually. This has saved us what were previously lost sales due to shortages of merchandise and better movement projections of new products, among other benefits.”

