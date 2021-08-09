Mevotech’s new release for Tesla Model S

The market’s first complete front-end coverage for the Tesla Model S has been released by Mevotech.

The Toronto-based company announced that replacement steering and suspension parts are now available for the electric vehicle.

The new parts feature an anti-corrosion coating for longer part service life, come with fastening hardware included in the box for reduced installation time and offer exact original equipment performance, the company said in an announcement.

“No longer OEM only, Mevotech Supreme Chassis and Control Arms are the premier choice for a comprehensive aftermarket repair alternative on the Tesla Model S EV platform,” said Richard Stothers, vice president of engineering and research at Mevotech.

Technicians can choose from Supreme ball joints, control arms, stabilizer bar links, inner and outer tie rod ends for the over 250,000 2012 and newer Tesla Model S vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Mevotech’s Supreme Chassis and Control Arm extended service life replacement components are also available for plug-in hybrid vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles made by Chrysler, Ford, GM, Honda/Acura, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan/Infiniti, Subaru, Toyota/Lexus, Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen.