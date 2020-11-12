Mevotech releases upgraded spherical control arm bushing

Mevotech, a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, has released a new upgraded spherical control arm bushing for popular 2019-2011 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Durable, greasable sintered metal bearings replace OE-style plastic, and the rear upper control arm on these vehicles features a “block type” rearward bushing.

Due to suspension design and geometry, this bushing is under constant radial load, which can be exacerbated under heavy-duty conditions.

The OE style bushings use a plastic bearing, which may quickly deform while under constant loading forces.

This can lead to premature failure of the part in just 20,000 miles (35,000 kms).

Mevotech developed the MS404320 in conjunction with feedback from professional Technicians to address concerns of premature part failure. Replacing the OE-style plastic bearing, it uses a spherical greaseable sintered metal bearing engineered to extend the part’s service life.

Additionally, a spherical stud is used for full range of motion and the housing is converted from a lightweight aluminum to full steel forging.

These improvements increase durability and create a part build to perform.

Hardware and fastenings are included for complete and easy installation.