Mevotech releases two new front upper control arms

Mevotech has released two new front upper control arms, CMS251267/CMS252168.

Engineered for the 2019+ RAM 1500 (5th gen) platform, control arms CMS251267 and CMS251268 feature a completely solid and fully forged one-piece control arm body.

By replacing the original equipment hollow stamped steel and plastic composite design, Mevotech’s control arm assembly has increased rigidity and strength.

Built to last, these parts feature greaseable sintered metal bearings that optimize performance under all service conditions. Their solid forged construction, improved ball joint internals and upper and lower sintered metal bearings provide a durable alternative to the original equipment style part.

For a complete and quick install, hardware is included.