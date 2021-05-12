Mevotech releases tougher steering solutions for 2019+ RAM 1500

Mevotech has released Supreme first-to-market inner (MS25741) and outer (MS25673) tie rods for the 2019 and newer RAM 1500 (5th generation) platform.

Mevotech Supreme tie rod ends feature engineered upgrades to improve part performance and reduce installation time for the professional technician.

The Supreme outer tie rod end (MS25673) is designed with self-lubricating upper and lower sintered metal bearings.

Compared to the OEM part, it features increased housing forging to add strength while also accommodating a larger ball pin sphere for optimized pressure distribution. These upgrades maximize part service life, especially for vehicles typically used as working trucks.

Both the Supreme inner tie rod end (MS25741) and the outer tie rod end (MS25673) include all the necessary fasteners and easy-to-secure bellow clamps to complete the install.

Additional features: