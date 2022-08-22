Mevotech releases new chassis and wheel products

More than 100 new part numbers were recently released by Mevotech, covering a range of domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs up to model year 2022.

Included in the release are upper and lower ball joints for 2020-2022 Jeep Gladiators available in both the TTX and Supreme lines; Supreme front lower control arms for the 2017-2022 Cadillac XT5; Supreme front outer tie rod ends for the 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500; and 27 repair solutions for wheel hubs, front and rear for 2018-2021 Chevrolet Traverse and 2017-2021 GMC Acadia, front for 2015-2019 Ford Transit 350-HD and front for 2018-2020 Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions.