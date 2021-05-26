Mevotech releases front lower ball joint for select Subaru applications

Mevotech,a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, aims the spotlight today on the TTX front lower ball joint (TXK9513) for Subaru applications from 2020 to 1989.

TTX TXK9513 is engineered with the self-lubricating sintered metal Dynamic Control Bearing, a patented approach to managing the compression of the Belleville disc spring. Compression is optimized over the lifespan of the part, to create a tighter and longer-lasting assembly under all service conditions.

The innovative integration of a grease fitting within the ball joint housing helps to further extend part service life, by enabling contaminants to be flushed out of the assembly during lubrication. This function is not available in conventional sealed ball joints – TTX TXK9513 is the aftermarket exclusive.

Coated fasteners are included for a quick and complete install. Additionally, a flush-type grease adaptor, which mates to all standard grease guns, is included in the box for future re-lubrication service.

TTX Chassis parts also feature: