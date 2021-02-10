Mevotech releases design enhancement for popular GM front lower control arms

Mevotech has released a major design enhancement for popular GM front lower control arms.

Mevotech’s engineered solution is designed to improve upon the OE stamped steel clamshell design by replacing it with a solid forging, maximizing ball joint retention strength and overall assembly stiffness.

The ball joint is upgraded to include tough, greaseable sintered metal bearings, which optimize part life and performance under varying service conditions.

Reinforced ball joint forging technology is available on the CMS501254 and CMS501255, covering the 2016-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Chevrolet Volt platforms.

In the coming months, Mevotech anticipates releasing front lower control arms that feature reinforced ball joint forging technology for the following popular GM applications:

2018+ Buick Enclave

2019-2017 Cadillac XT5

2018+ Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse

2019-2017 GMC Acadia

2018+ GMC Terrain

Mevotech Supreme steering and suspension replacement parts feature:

• Greaseable sintered metal bearings

• Application-specific ball studs with added material

• Thicker forged designs

• Assembly hardware and pre-installed components in the box for quick and complete installs