Bill Holmes has been named director of national accounts at Mevotech, the Canadian suspension, driveline and steering manufacturer.

With over 22 years at Mevotech, Holmes has held various roles within the organization, handling customer service, sales support, product management, marketing, and business development.

During his tenure, his significant contributions, specialized knowledge, and dedication have directly impacted the growth of Mevotech in Canada.

