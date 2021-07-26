Mevotech expands TTX line

Toronto-based Mevotech had added wheel hub assemblies to its TTX product line.

Technicians can now choose engineered steering suspension and wheel end replacement components for complete repair solutions when the new offerings are combined with the TTX chassis and control arm program.

“The program extension focuses on providing the aftermarket with wheel hub assemblies which feature improved part service life and durability for working and fleet applications, where maximum uptime is critical,” said Richard Strothers, Mevotech’s vice president of engineering and research.

According to its product flyer, rolling elements and raceways are precision designed and matched for optimum performance under high-heat and high-loading conditions. Multi-tiered defence against contaminant intrusion is provided by an advanced quantum sealing system. And harmful road grime and corrosion is guarded against through Repel-TEK heavy-duty coating, which protects all surfaces and fastening hardware.