Mevotech announces next TTX webinar

The latest in a series of webinars by chassis-manufacturer Mevotech will cover “Maximizing Bay Efficiency with TTX Labour Savers.”
You can register for the event, scheduled for Thursday Sept. 24, HERE.
The 30-minute webinar discusses how high-usage fleets and trucks need parts that are engineered for extreme punishment and are designed for fast installs to get them back on the job.
According to Mevotech, its high-performance TTX parts with Labour Savers can:
Last month, Mevotech offered a webinar outlining “Four Reasons Why Professional Technicians Choose TTX.”
A recording of the event can be found HERE.
Have your say: