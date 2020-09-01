Mevotech announces next TTX webinar

The latest in a series of webinars by chassis-manufacturer Mevotech will cover “Maximizing Bay Efficiency with TTX Labour Savers.”

You can register for the event, scheduled for Thursday Sept. 24, HERE.

The 30-minute webinar discusses how high-usage fleets and trucks need parts that are engineered for extreme punishment and are designed for fast installs to get them back on the job.

According to Mevotech, its high-performance TTX parts with Labour Savers can:

make every installation faster and easier;

put the tools and hardware technicians need at their fingertips; and

boost bay productivity and bottom line.

Last month, Mevotech offered a webinar outlining “Four Reasons Why Professional Technicians Choose TTX.”

A recording of the event can be found HERE.