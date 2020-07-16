Mercedes-Benz Canada prepares for new president/CEO

Dimitris Psillakis will take over as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada in September.
Psillakis will succeed Brian D. Fulton, who after 26 successful years with Mercedes-Benz announced that in February he will be departing the company to pursue other opportunities.
Nicholas J. Speeks, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America said Psillakis has demonstrated an impressive ability to grow Mercedes-Benz in key markets by building deep relationships with dealer partners and key stakeholders.
“Mercedes-Benz AG benefits from the strongest talent pipeline in the automotive industry and Dimitris’ appointment as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada is proof of that,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank Brian for his 26 years of committed service to the organization.”
Psillakis joined Daimler AG in 1992.
Have your say: