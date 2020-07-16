Mercedes-Benz Canada prepares for new president/CEO

Dimitris Psillakis will take over as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada in September.

Psillakis will succeed Brian D. Fulton, who after 26 successful years with Mercedes-Benz announced that in February he will be departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

Nicholas J. Speeks, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America said Psillakis has demonstrated an impressive ability to grow Mercedes-Benz in key markets by building deep relationships with dealer partners and key stakeholders.

“Mercedes-Benz AG benefits from the strongest talent pipeline in the automotive industry and Dimitris’ appointment as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada is proof of that,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank Brian for his 26 years of committed service to the organization.”

Psillakis joined Daimler AG in 1992.