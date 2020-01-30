MEMA elects 2020 board of directors and officers

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has released a list of nationally-known executives who will serve on its board of directors in 2020.

Tim Musgrave, president and CEO of Pressure Systems International, will serve as the association’s board chairman.

“We live in a time of extraordinary change, and in our industry, the rate of that change is only accelerating,” said MEMA president and CEO Bill Long. “This year we will see significant advances for our industry in the form of a new North American free trade deal – the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), accelerated technological advances, and continued global competition. These industry leaders will bring valuable insight and talent to bear for the entire industry, and I thank them for their leadership and vision in guiding MEMA and its four divisions in advancing the interests of North American vehicle parts manufacturers.”

Serving with positions on the board, as board officers, will be:

Vice Chairman Marc Blackman, President and COO, Gold Eagle Company;

Vice Chairman Mike Mansuetti, President, Robert Bosch;

Treasurer Joe McAleese, Chairman, Bendix CVS, LLC;

Peter Butterfield, Chairman and CEO, Omega Environmental Technologies.

Each of these elected board officers will assume critical responsibilities during their elected terms.

The remaining members of the Board of Directors include: Francoise Colpron, Group President, Valeo; Rick Dauch, President and CEO, Delphi Technologies; Justin Greenberg, CEO, Dieselcore; Director Dominic Grote, President and CEO, Grote Industries; Director David Overbeeke, President and CEO, Brake Parts Inc.; Director Tom Ward, Sr. Vice President and President, Repair System and Information Group, Snap-on; and Director Dan Sceli, CEO, Cadillac Products Automotive Company.

Fulfilling their terms on the MEMA Board are: Charles E. (Charley) Johnson, President and CEO, OptiCat; Keith Stipp, Vice President Global Customer Champion, Aptiv; and Jens Schueler, President, Automotive Aftermarket Americas, Schaeffler Group USA, Inc; and Samir Salman, CEO, NAFTA Region, Continental Automotive Systems, Inc.

A full list of the MEMA Board of Directors is available online.

www.mema.org