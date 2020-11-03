Women in Auto Care announces 2020 Automotive Communications Award winners

On Nov. 3, as part of the AAPEX Virtual Event, the 2020 Automotive Communications Award winners were announced as part of the Women in Auto Care Awards Ceremony.

The Automotive Communications Awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information to consumers and trade professionals through a combination of outstanding marketing, advertising, merchandising, and effective PR strategy.

This year, there were 16 categories for business-to-business (B2B) and 19 categories for business-to-consumer (B2C).

New this year, volunteer members of the Auto Care Association Marketing and Communications Committee (ACC) were in charge of judging the award submissions, and selecting the winners.

“Effective marketing and communications is more important now than ever,” said Jacki Lutz, committee member, Women in Auto Care. “It is so vital that we recognize companies that are communicating effectively in order to show the impact that good marketing can have on the industry. Winning these awards means that these companies are doing something right and we can all learn from that.”

A portion of the proceeds from award submissions goes to towards providing scholarships to women entering the automotive aftermarket industry.

During the virtual awards show, Women in Auto Care also honoured its recent Women of the Year awards recipients. The winners of the 2020 Women of the Year Awards are:

Auto Care Woman of the Year: Lauren Beaulieu , vice-president, professional marketing, Advance Auto Parts;

, vice-president, professional marketing, Advance Auto Parts; Auto Care Woman of Excellence : Danielle Sonnefeld , vice-president, business development, N.A. Williams Company;

, vice-president, business development, N.A. Williams Company; Female Shop Owner of the Year: Kim Auernheimer, owner and business manager, Cool Springs Automotive, LLC (dba CS Automotive)

“The Women of the Year Awards honour three female leaders who have made a significant contribution in the auto care community,” said Olivia Newton, chair, Women in Auto Care. “This year we are thrilled to recognize our outstanding winners in a new digital format as we continue to showcase the tremendous impact women are making in our industry.”

In 2020, Women in Auto Care awarded more than $100,000 in cash scholarships and tools to young women in the industry. Haley Kowalczsyk is this year’s recipient of the Women in Auto Care Grand Prize Scholarship.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS CATEGORIES & WINNERS

Category Company Submission Best Ad Campaign to Distribution/ Retail Audience Continental Continental Autodiagnos Ad Campaign Best Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience DRiV, Inc. Walker Way Campaign Best ad (to either distribution/ retail or technician/ repair audience) Raybestos Ultimate Stopping Power Ad Training Communications DRiV, Inc. Garage Gurus Mobile Automotive Training Center Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – Technical DRiV, Inc. Monroe Conversion Kit Servicegram Article/ Blog/ Content Piece – General Market/Special Interest EasyCare EasyCare Dealer Blog Newsletter DRiV, Inc. Customer Specific Monthly Newsletters Logo Design/ Usage GWC GWC Logo Website ADVICS/ MBE Group ADVICS Website Promotional goods, gear, marketing collateral Snap-On Tools/ Traction Factory Tiny Ratchet Special Promotion and/or Promotional Event NAPA AutoCare NAPA AutoCare Virtual Conference Trade Show Booth Brake Parts Inc/ Raybestos Brake Parts Inc AAPEX Booth Best App for Mobile Device KYB 3 Minute Mile Road Test App Use of video – Technical DRiV, Inc. Fel-Pro PermaDryPlus Technology Animation Use of Video – General Market/Special Interest Snap-On Tools/ Traction Factory Kick-Off Anthem Best 360-degree marketing campaign DRiV, Inc. MOOG Problem Solver Technologies Campaign BUSINESS-TO-CONSUMER CATEGORIES & WINNERS Category Company Submission Television Commercial(s) AutoNetTV Media, Inc TV Commercial Templates Print ad Pep Boys Marketing Team Fleet Ad Digital Display Ad AutoNetTV Media, Inc. Digital Display Ads Direct Mail Piece, Brochure, Booklets, Handout AutoNetTV Media, Inc. Evergreen Car Care Brochure Article/ Blog/ Content Piece DRiV, Inc. Wagner Brake Pad Buying Guide Video Topel’s Service Center In This Together Repair facility/ Store customer promotion NAPA AutoCare First Responders Oil Change Offer Consumer/ Community event Pep Boys Marketing Team Keys to Progress Best billboard Pep Boys Marketing Team Red Door Website DRiV, Inc. All-New Garagegurus.tech Site and LMS System Website (specifically for independent repair shops) NAPA AutoCare NAPA AutoCare Website for Consumers Social Media Campaign Pep Boys Marketing Team Tech of the Year Social media campaign (specifically for independent repair shops) Robert Bosch LLC Social Media Campaign for Independent Repair Shops Media Outreach to Non-English Speaking Audiences Bosch + Bailey Lauerman No Rain Checks Wiper Campaign Radio or podcast Pep Boys Marketing Team Reconnect Radio Outreach to female audience Ziebart International Corporation Z-Moms Campaign Co-op advertising (repair shop partnered with manufacturer/ distributor to market) Pep Boys Marketing Team Summer Road Trip Campaign Merchandising (point of purchase, displays, on/off shelf merchandising) NAPA AutoCare NAPA Believes in ALL Heroes Shirts Best 360 Degree Marketing Campaign Bosch + Bailey Lauerman No Rain Checks Wiper Campaign

For more information, visit www.autocare.org/women-in-auto-care.