Meet Ryan Bruno, AIA Canada chair, in this issue of Jobber News

The latest issue of Jobber News is here and it features Ryan Bruno, the incoming chair of AIA Canada.

The feature explores Bruno’s life growing up in the collision sector of the automotive aftermarket and how his journey took him away to other industries before the magnetic pull of the aftermarket brought him back. He dove into his goals for the year ahead, how to refocus the challenges as opportunities and how he plans to lead through change.

Columnist Kumar Saha explores pricing trends in auto parts. Pricing strategies will continue to evolve, he observed as he explored the strategies companies need to enlist to stay competitive.

Zakari Kreiger draws on his experience as a jobber owner to offer insights on how jobbers can separate themselves from the competition by implementing a few pieces of technology.

The issue also explores how the growing age of vehicles on our roads impacts motor oil needs, forcing jobbers to offer a wider range of product options.

Come on the road and revisit key industry events. Jobber News was at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto and the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Conference in Florida.

Then check out Letters, News — including the names of many who have new jobs — Products and Car-toon in the back.

You can read the issue online or grab your print copy out of your mailbox.