Mazda adding hybrid options to lineup

A number of new sport utility vehicles from Mazda will come with be available as plug-in hybrids, in addition to gasoline.

Furthermore, Mazda noted in a press release that it will complete the electrification of every vehicle it produces by 2030.

One of the vehicles being introduced is the CX-50, a crossover to be sold in Canada and the U.S. It will then add two mid-sized SUVs — the CX-70 and CX-90 — which will differ in size but both models will offer turbo-charged straight-six gasoline engines and plug-in hybrid options.

Different, smaller options will be available in Europe and Japan — where roads are smaller — and will also feature hybrid models.

Launch dates for these models have not yet been announced but Mazda noted that the options available for Canada will be available by 2023.

The automaker also announced that it will introduce the MX-30 globally. This model will feature a plug-in hybrid using a rotary generator. It is set to be available in the first half of 2022.

Finally, Mazda said it will create a new product line that uses an EV-dedicated platform for around 2025.