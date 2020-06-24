May new vehicle sales marks ‘clear improvement’

New vehicle sales in Canada have shown “a clear improvement” over April sales, according to analysts at DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

May sales settled at an estimated 113,224 units, a dramatic increase over April when only an estimated 45,833 units were sold.

May 2020 was nonetheless a 44.0% decrease from May 2019 when 202,141 units were sold.

From province to province, May performance differed to a significant degree. Manitoba noted the smallest decrease out of the 10 provinces, with an estimated 35.1% decrease in May. On the other end of the spectrum, new light vehicle sales in Nova Scotia fell an estimated 50.0%.

Ontario—the volume leader—followed closely with an estimated 49.0% sales decrease.

Quebec—the volume runner-up—noted a 39.0% sales decline and was roughly 10,000 units below Ontario’s sales level for the month.

