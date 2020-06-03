May new-car sales down 44%, with some hope for recovery: DesRosiers

In a poetic assessment of new light vehicle sales in Canada, analysts at DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said the year-over-year decline of 44% was enough of an improvement over April’s dismal returns that it evokes “a touch of cautious optimism as the first tentative shoots of recovery spring up from a badly damaged marketplace.”

An estimated total of 113,224 new light vehicles were sold in Canada in May, an increase from the 45,833 units sold in April – the month which analysts hope would mark the nadir of the current downturn.

“It’s a measure of the strange times in which we find ourselves that a market decline of only 44.0% can seem like a positive sign,” consultants said in the latest news release from DesRosiers.

“As dealerships slowly reopen—even with reduced hours or appointment-only visits—the new light vehicle sales market may well and truly have begun the arduous climb back to recovery.”

They noted, however, that the ongoing situation remains in flux and that “an already trying year could prove to have a few tricks left up its sleeves yet.”

