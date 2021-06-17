Martins Industries develops in-house robot guide

Martins Industries has added a new team member.

Marty the Robot recently joined Martin Industries as the company’s official Internal Tour Guide.

The Marty the Robot program was developed following multiple requests from the company’s Salesforce team and customers to see where and how the products are being manufactured and to learn a bit more about Martins Industries.

“We strongly believe that keeping the communication open with our customers is a value in which we excel at, and we do our best to keep improving it every day,” said Yannick Lejour, Martins Industries’ Sales Director. “Marty the Robot allows us to keep that communication open with our customers, help them learn more about our manufacturing processes and products, meet our staff and first and foremost, stay connected with them during this new ‘normal’ lifestyle.”

Martins Industries designs and manufacturers tire equipment to store, handle, inflate and display tires and wheels. They have distribution centers in the USA, Canada, Netherlands, and Australia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Canada and China.

Everyone is invited to visit by simply booking a tour on our website under the About section. According to the company, Marty is eager to meet everyone and show them around.