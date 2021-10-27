Many new vehicle technologies going unused

While technology may be a reason a consumer buys a new vehicle, a new report finds that people don’t use all of what’s available — and they don’t intend on getting around to it either.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study reported that many new vehicles are equipped with some features that consumers want no part of.

“New-vehicle prices are at an all-time high, partly as a result of an increased level of content,” said Kristin Kolodge, executive director of human machine interface at J.D. Power. “This is fine if owners are getting value for their money, but some features seem like a waste to many owners.”

Fewer than half of vehicle owners are using one in three of the available technologies in the first 90 days of ownership. These non-users say they don’t need those technologies.

For example, the report found that 61 per cent of owners say they have never used the in-vehicle digital market technology — 51 per cent said they have no need for the in-car commerce technology. It’s the same story for driver/passenger communication technology — basically, an intercom system suited for larger vehicles for the driver to communicate with people in the back. More than half (52 per cent) said they have never used the technology and 40 per cent said they have no need for it.

This is noteworthy as new vehicle prices hit record highs and more expensive technology is packed into them.

“When technology is effectively executed in a vehicle, it positively influences an owner’s decision to purchase another vehicle equipped with that technology,” the report said.

Top marks were given to rear-view mirror and ground view cameras, both of which are ranked among the top three by owners wanting them on their next vehicle.