Mann+Hummel goes online for product catalogues

Purolator Filters, a division of Mann+Hummel, announced the company will now provide its product application catalogues with filtration information for Mann-Filter, Purolator, WIX products and more all online.

The catalogues can be accessed at: www.mannhummelcatalogs.com/products.

Mann+Hummel partnered with Archer Corporate Services to provide retailers, jobbers, technicians and do-it-yourselfers with an e-commerce website to host the collection of application catalogues. Users are now connected to the most current information for all applications and products. These catalogues will be updated as new offerings and brands become available.

Users can view, download, and print a copy of each catalogue for free. The website will continue to offer professionally printed catalogues to customers at a minimal fee.