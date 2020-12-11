Mahle’s OzonePRO unit prohibits transmission of coronaviruses, study suggests

A recent analysis conducted by Eurofins Biolab Srl, a laboratory certified by the Italian Ministry of Health, has concluded that MAHLE’s OzonePRO unit is effective against coronaviruses.

In the course of the tests carried out, it was confirmed that the MAHLE OzonePRO unit reduces the number of bovine coronaviruses (BCoV) by around 99.7 percent within 35 minutes.

The results confirm the MAHLE OzonePRO’s high virucidal efficacy. This is another advantage of the unit, which is already extremely popular and in demand among our customers,” said Olaf Henning, corporate executive vice-president and general manager MAHLE Aftermarket.

To avoid exposing laboratory staff to risk, bovine coronaviruses, which are less harmful, are used for such tests. These are very similar to the SARS-CoV-2 viruses that cause COVID-19 lung disease.

As they actually tend to be more resistant, however, it is safe to presume that the MAHLE OzonePRO is even more effective against SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

While the sanitizing process is underway, the MAHLE OzonePRO sensors continuously measure the concentration of ozone produced in the environment and keep this constant.

At the same time, the MAHLE OzonePRO helps to avoid excessive ozone values. This can prevent oxidation damage to interiors, for example. The unit is fully automated and notifies the user via the related app when the 35-minute process is finished.

With an ozone output of 5,000 mg/h, one unit can sanitize interiors with a surface area of up to 30 square meters or a volume of around 75 cubic meters, roughly equivalent to the volume of a coach.

Weighing only three kilograms, the unit is also easy to handle, making it a convenient and efficient workshop assistant.