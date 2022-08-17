Mahle sets record sales numbers

Mahle Aftermarket saw its sales jump to new heights last year as it sets its sights on helping shops prepare for the change coming to vehicles.

The company announced during a July press conference that it had increased its sales by 18.5 per cent to approximately 1.1 billion euros, the highest annual sales figures it has seen since the business unit was founded.

The company noted strong growth in shop equipment. It also highlighted the fact that it has expanded its sights to offer solutions that will allow independent shops to perform diagnostics and maintenance for e-vehicle batteries.

Demand for replacement and accessory parts for commercial vehicles, electronic components and filters for alternative drives also drove strong results, Mahle noted. With ongoing supply challenges, the company is ensuring delivery by realigning its logistics structures. It also set a course for digitization — for example, fully automated logistics hubs help ensure rapid and error-free delivery, according to the company.

“Despite very tense supply chains and declining fleet performance, we achieved strong growth in a difficult market environment. This clearly demonstrates the trust that our customers have in us,” said Olaf Henning, member of the Mahle management committee and head of the aftermarket business unit, at the press conference. “Particularly, in the area of battery diagnostics, we came in far ahead of the global competition.”

It noted shop equipment grew faster than the rest of the market, noting the popularity of its BatteryPRO line of diagnostic tools and TechPro.

That said, the company said it was planning to continuously increase the share of the commercial vehicle parts business in the total business volume by 2030. It was referred to as one of the “stable pillars” for Mahle.

The company also said it is expanding its range of digital information and has set up a digital workshop where its products for conventional and alternative powertrains can be experienced first-hand.

As for its digital hubs, by the end of this year, the company will open a fully automatic warehouse in Olive Branch, Mississippi, with other locations in Europe to follow next year.

“Mahle Aftermarket plans to gradually build up a network of fully automatic hubs to guarantee fast and reliable handling of goods,” its announcement said. “This is intended to benefit customers by ensuring faster deliveries, fewer returns, and minimal cost shares for goods logistics.”