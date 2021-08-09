Mahle releases new e-catalogue

A new e-catalogue from Mahle Aftermarket is designed to offer access to the company’s global portfolio of parts.

Customers can search and inquire about Mahle parts in any region of the world, the company said in an announcement. In what it described as an easy-to-navigate online platform, visitors can explore relevant products available from Mahle based on the vehicle manufacturer, model and type. The aftermarket products are also segmented by specialty area for enhanced functionality.

The portal also includes a “smart” search engine to find the best solution based on vehicle application.

The e-catalogue is catered to aftermarket users, distributors and technicians, the company said. It is customized to locate Mahle solutions based on vehicle brand and application, including passenger car, commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle and power sports.

Products are also categorized into seven key areas: Air conditioning, chemical products, driver cab/body structure, electrics, specials tools, standard parts/consumables, and workshop equipment.

“At MAHLE, we are committed to serving our customers’ aftermarket needs by staying at the forefront of innovation — that not only pertains to our products, but also how we deliver our solutions to our global patrons,” said Jon Douglas, Mahle Aftermarket North America’s president. “This state-of-the-art platform is tailored to the visitor’s unique vehicle specifications and provides simple navigation tools to direct them to the ideal MAHLE solution that fits their aftermarket needs – whether it be an air conditioning condenser or gasket set.”