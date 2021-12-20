Mahle adds new Ford EcoBoost kit

Mahle Motorsport has expanded its Ford EcoBoost shelf stock PowerPak kit to include the 1.6L.

This is in addition to the 2.0L and 2.3L. The new kit can now be used as a replacement in the Ford Escape, Focus, Fusion, Fiesta ST and C-Max hybrid to support a boost in power and performance for grassroots rally racing or drifting.

The kit is available in a 79mm bore size and has a slipper skirt style forging that is strong and lightweight. The pistons have a phosphate coating to prevent microwelding in the ring grooves and pin galling. Each piston features a hard-anodized top ring groove ideal for extreme duty applications.