MACS postpones 2021 tradeshow over COVID-19 concerns

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide is postponing its 2021 Training Event and Trade Show.

Originally scheduled between Feb. 3-6 in Orlando, FL, MACS says it will be offering online training programs instead, starting in 2021, with more details on the way.

“After the success of MACS 2020 Training Event in Nashville, TN, we were looking forward to continuing the momentum of providing cutting-edge mobile A/C training at our 41st annual Training Event and Trade Show, however COVID-19 had other plans and our priority is to keep our exhibitors, attendees and our staff safe” explained Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer. “The MACS staff will be reaching out to exhibitors, sponsors and attendees with more information soon. MACS will work with our host hotel, the Rosen Centre, to reschedule the annual Training Event to a mutually agreeable date once it is deemed safe.”

About MACS

Since 1981, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has been the advocate for service and repair owners, distributors, manufacturers, and educators making their living in the total vehicle climate and thermal management industry.

MACS Worldwide empowers members to grow their businesses and delivers tangible member benefits through industry advocacy with government regulators and by providing accurate, unbiased training information, training products, training curriculum, and money-saving affinity member services.

MACS has assisted more than 1.2 million technicians to comply with the 1990 Clean Air Act requirements for certification in refrigerant recovery and recycling to protect the environment.

To learn more about MACS visit www.macs.org.