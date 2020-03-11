MACS introduces new officers

The board of directors of the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has elected a new slate of officers.

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH will serve as MACS chairman and CEO. Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX will serve as vice chairman. Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL will serve as MACS association treasurer, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ will be MACS secretary and Jim Hittman of Badger Truck Refrigeration, Eau Claire, WI will serve as past chairman.

The MACS board of directors has 13 members: four members representing service and repair, four members representing distribution, four members representing manufacturing and the past chairman.

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH, Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ, and Tim Iezzi of Iezzi’s Auto Service, Reading, PA are the representatives of the service and repair shops.

The distributor members are represented by Tray Carlisle of Carlisle Air and Automotive, San Antonio, TX, Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX, Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, GA and Agnes Perez of Auto Air Parts of San Juan, PR.

Representing manufacturers are Charlie Roberts of T/CCI Manufacturing, Decatur, IL, Al Leupold, of Bergstrom, Rockford, IL, Tim Wagaman of Robinair, Warren, MI and Travis Williams of Honeywell, Johnson City, TN.

Each year half of the board members are up for election for a two-year term.

The board meets three times a year, once at the annual training event when officers are elected by the board, once in the spring to review MACS budget and finances for the next fiscal year and once in the fall.

www.macsw.org