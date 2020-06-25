Lumileds launches summer incentive program

Lumileds has unveiled a new incentive program to help shops increase their sales of Philips and Haloway Xenon HID headlight bulbs and provide their customers with a choice for HID Xenon replacement lighting.

The Xenon HID Summer Rewards program runs from July 1st through August 31st, 2020 and rewards shops for selling Philips Xenon HID and Haloway Xenon HIDs products.

To meet increasing replacement rates, the program features incentives for both the Philips Xenon HID and Haloway Xenon HID products. Philips Xenon HID products are designed for brand conscious customers who want original equipment replacements, while Haloway Xenon HIDs are for customers who are more economically minded.

Ann-Marie Hines, Lumileds senior marketing manager, said the idea behind the program is to alert distributors and shops to the growing need for HID replacements.

“The population of 6- to 11-year-old HID-equipped vehicles is booming,” she said. “They’ll need Xenon HID replacement lighting, and we want to help them be ready to meet that demand.”

To help further improve sales and educate customers on the benefits of Philips and Haloway lighting solutions, Lumileds is providing participating shops with a free countermat that promotes the benefits of Philips and Haloway Xenon HID lighting.

www.knowyourlighting.net/xenon

www.lumileds.com