Lumileds adds new LED highlights

A new line of high-performance headlights for the Canadian market has been released by Lumileds

The Philips X-tremeUltinon+ LED line of headlights is up to 160 per cent brighter than the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.

“The Philips X-tremeUltinon+ LEDs feature a sharp, accurate beam pattern that illuminates the roadway while keeping light out of the eyes of oncoming drivers,” said Aubry Baugh, Lumileds product marketing manager. “And their compact design allows for easy installation in a wide variety of vehicles.”

The bulbs, which have a lifespan of up to 3,000 hours, are equipped with a cooling system that diverts heat away from critical lighting components. This keeps the lights from overheating and failing prematurely. In addition, the bulbs also feature integrated CANbus functionalities that act as a resistor to eliminate false ‘light out’ warnings and keep the bulbs from flickering.

The LEDs are a direct replacement for conventional halogen bulbs and are available for 9004, 9007, 9008, and 9145 applications.