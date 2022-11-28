Lumileds adds more lightbars

The Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 Series of LED Lightbars is expanding to eight models. Lumileds announced the expansion to the series, which now includes 10-inch, 20-inch, and 30-inch versions, each in a choice of single or double LED rows as well as 40-inch and 50-inch double row versions for off-road adventures.

The lightbars are constructed with 6063 aluminum one-piece bodies and are rated IK07 for resistance to impacts and IP69K for resistance to water and dust.

The LEDs used in the lightbars feature a spherical LED lens design that puts more of the light out in front of the driver. The lightbars’ electronics feature intelligent temperature control and reverse polarity protection, and they don’t create electrical interference that can affect vehicle functions.