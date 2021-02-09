Lordco’s annual trade show will take place online this March

For the second year in a row, the Lordco Auto Parts Annual Tradeshow will be online.

This year, the month-long event will include interactive components to meet the needs of customers participating from the comfort of their homes, offices, or shops.

“We want participants to enjoy the amazing products and special pricing our show offers from wherever they may be,” said Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing at Lordco Auto Parts. “To help them do this easily, we will be mapping out the entire show and providing online and print resources to facilitate orders.”

From April 1-30, Lordco Auto Parts customers and vendors will have many opportunities to connect and share information. Vendors will have more chances to showcase their product lines and educate buyers about new items. Customers will have more time to learn about leading suppliers in the automotive aftermarket industry, consult with their Lordco sales representative, and make informed purchases.

As show specials (additional discounts or special net pricing on featured products) were very popular at last year’s trade show, Lordco Auto Parts will once again run specials for five days instead of the traditional two.

“We recommend customers register for the show early, so they don’t miss our show specials or communications regarding the event,” says Durant.

To register for Lordco Auto Parts 31st Annual Tradeshow, contact your Lordco Auto Parts sales representative before Mar. 31, 2021.