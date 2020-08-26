Lordco’s 30th annual trade show goes virtual

Lordco Parts Ltd. quickly adapted when forced to move its annual trade show from a physical to a virtual event in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We want to thank all our customers and vendors,” said Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing at Lordco Parts Ltd. “It is their continuing support that makes all our trade shows, especially this year’s, such a huge success.”

The Lordco Annual Trade Show showcases a diverse range of products from the highest quality brands in every category that the company carries. Since 1990, the Lordco Annual Trade Show has brought customers and vendors from around the world together for two days to experience and acquire the latest and greatest products the industry has to offer.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the event, and the first time it was held online. Lordco’s virtual tradeshow was built from scratch in 10 days and featured every vendor from past trade shows and catalogues.

“Initially, we were disappointed, but we acted quickly to ensure all our vendors were taken care of and that our customers received the innovative, solutions-oriented service they have come to expect from us,” Durant said.

As a result of the quick shift, customers were allowed extra time to submit their orders, extending their window to qualify for special pricing and premiums by one month to the end of May. “The virtual tradeshow was still a huge success, and we are really looking forward to celebrating with vendors and customers at tradeshows, whether in-person or online, down the road,” added Durant.

Lordco’s Annual Trade show wouldn’t be the same without extensive prize giveaways, and this year’s virtual version was no exception. Thanks to generous vendors, customers were awarded over 20 prizes ranging from televisions and gift cards to raw cash and even a custom Rat Rod! Congratulations goes out to Methal Abougoush from Boyd Autobody and Wally Schimann from Willowbrook Collision who walked away with cool, custom painted items thanks to PPG; Trent Karius from Truckworks and John Kot from the Kot Auto Group who each pocketed cash, $5,000 and $10,000 respectively thanks to Kleen Flo; and a special congratulations the biggest winner of the year, Brad Halco from Burnaby Dieseltech who claimed the top prize, a custom Rat Rod courtesy of Gunk and Liquid Wrench!

This amazing giveaway was launched by Gunk and Liquid Wrench one year prior at the Lordco Annual Trade show in 2019. Available to both Lordco’s retail and wholesale customers through various promotions, the top prize custom Rat Rod was highly sought-after to say the least. With a value of over $25,000 and only one lucky winner, Brad is definitely driving away with a smile.

Stay tuned for more information on Lordco’s 31st Annual Trade show to be held in April, 2021.

http://www.lordco.com