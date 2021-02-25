Lordco opens another store in Edmonton

Fourteen months after opening its first superstore in Southern Alberta, Canadian-owned-and-operated Lordco Auto Parts has now opened its first store in Edmonton, Alberta.

The new bright and spacious Edmonton store encompasses 34,000 square feet of combined retail and warehouse space stocked with aftermarket auto parts and accessories for domestic makes and models, imports, and hi-performance.

“We are excited to have a new store in Edmonton,” said James Ward, general manager at Lordco Auto Parts. “Our new location allows us to conveniently provide customers in Edmonton and surrounding areas with the auto parts and accessories they need for a project, repair, or custom build.”

Much more than an auto parts store, the new mega retail space offers something for the automotive enthusiast, weekday commuter, and weekend warrior. Automotive technicians and do-it-yourselfers who visit the store will find a large selection of power tools and hand tools from well-known brands such as Milwaukee Tool, GEARWRENCH®, Performance Tool®, and JET Tools. They will also find a wide variety of car care products, including lighting, filters, oils, lubricants, and cleaners.



Like its sister store in Calgary, the new Edmonton location features a dedicated truck centre. The truck centre caters to anyone wanting to customize their vehicle with running boards, bumpers, grille guards, or bed accessories. For those who want to improve performance, the truck centre offers shock and strut upgrades, cold air intake systems, and more.

For those planning their next getaway, the new location offers a wide variety of RV products and outdoor gear from KUMA. Kuma, another Canadian-owned company, is best known for its line of comfortable heated camping chairs and portable pet beds.

“Whether our customers are looking for something for their car, truck, RV, boat, or next outdoor adventure, they can most likely find it at our new Edmonton store,” said Ward. “We look forward to being a part of Edmonton’s automotive community and growing our presence in Alberta.”

The Lordco Auto Parts location in Edmonton is open seven days a week from 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM on weekdays, 8 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and 9 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. Visit the store at 13336 Saint Albert Trail NW, call 780-454-2759 to speak to a store representative, or get directions to Lordco Auto Parts in Edmonton.