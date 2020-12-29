Liqui Moly’s December sales up 38% over last year

On the heels of a record-breaking November, Liqui Moly’s December sales are 38 per cent above the same month last year.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the company doubled its marketing budget and made several large investments, without receiving state aid. Liqui Moly provided its entire workforce with an employment guarantee and €1500 coronavirus allowance on top.

“We work day and night. The crisis is our opportunity to get ahead of our competitors,” said Ernst Prost, managing director, Liqui Moly. “Now the wheat is separated from the chaff. We are a reliable partner. We don’t have an answering machine and none of our customers receive an automatically generated response to an e-mail. Personal, committed service – that’s all that counts.”

He continued: “I can rely 100 percent on my 1,000 men and women. For this, they have my heartfelt gratitude! I would also like to thank our customers and partners for their special loyalty! We were only able to achieve these record sales together. This is a team effort.”