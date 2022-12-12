Liqui Moly to go with dual leadership

German additives company Liqui Moly announced it will add a second managing director at the top of its company.

Uli Weller will move into the role at the start of 2023 and work alongside Günter Hiermaier, who has been sole managing director since March 2022.

In an announcement, the company said the addition of Weller “is a logical step” which will ensure its security and long-term stability.

“My responsibility is to lead our company into a secure future. For me, a second managing director means perfect strategic support,” Hiermaier said in a statement.

Weller has been the company’s commercial director for many years and will continue in that role. Hiermaier credited Weller with shaping Liqui Moly.

“For more than a decade, he has made a reliable contribution to our success,” he added. “He has internalized our values, helped shape our strategies as commercial director and knows the company like nobody else.”

The company’s announcement noted its strong performance in the face of pandemic-related challenges. Adding a second leader can only enhance that growth.

“I consider a strong dual leadership at the helm of the company as a guarantee for continuity, stability as well as security for the company and everyone that works with us,” Hiermaier said. “And also, as a sign of how much we value the company in Würth, which we’ve been a part of since 2018, as a producer of automotive chemicals.”