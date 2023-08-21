Liqui Moly releases new oil for Mazda, Toyota

A new low-viscosity oil from Liqui Moly is now available.

The Special Tec AA 0W-8 is its thinnest motor oil to date on the market. It meets the latest JASO GLV-1 standard, as required for hybrid models from Mazda and Toyota. The abbreviation AA in the product name indicates the vehicles: Asia and America.

“The Japanese car manufacturers have always been very open to fuel economy. That was the driving force behind low-viscosity oils, starting with 0W-20,” says Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the oil laboratory at Liqui Moly.