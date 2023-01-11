Liqui Moly media head dies

Peter Szarafinski, long-time head of international media relations at Liqui Moly died unexpectedly just ahead of Christmas.

Colleagues were stunned to learn of the news of the 47-year-old’s death before Christmas Eve.

“Unfathomable – the great loss of a valued and extremely popular colleague,” said managing director Günter Hiermaier.

Szarafinski started with the Germany-based additives manufacturer in 2010 when the position was created. While working at Liqui Moly, the trained journalist completed his doctorate with the historiographical book “Rüstung und politisches System” (Armaments and the political system).

“During the past 13 years, Dr. Peter Szarafinski had greatly developed and advanced the public relations work in our foreign markets,” Hiermaier said. “With his knowledge, dedication and high work ethic, he has played a decisive role in the positive impact of our company. His sudden death is also such a huge loss because he was such a likable and popular colleague.”

Szarafinski was also an avid sailor and paraglider. In 2016, he flew from the Allgäu to the North Cape and back with a partner from the Füssen flying club.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and his partner,” Hiermaier said.