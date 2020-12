Liqui Moly has launched a brand new turbocharger additive.

The active ingredient combination in the tube contains the solid lubricant MoS 2 in a very high dosage. This MoS 2 remains attached to the metal surfaces of the plain bearings and ensures lubrication at the first start-up of the turbocharger.

The small tube with Turbocharger Additive belongs to the Pro-Line of Liqui Moly.

This is the product line that groups together the special chemical tools for professionals.