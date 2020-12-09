Liqui Moly posts a record-breaking month

Liqui Moly posted record-breaking sales results in the month of November, making it the best November in the company’s history, despite challenghes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting nearly 62 million Euro, this is also the second-highest monthly sales ever, with January still in the lead.

This year, Liqui Moly managed to retain all staff members, and hired its 100th and 101st employees at the end of the month.

In November, the company saw an increase of 26 per cent compared to the same month last year.

“For the first time in many months, we have once again recorded double-digit sales growth. Given the investments in our ‘four core assets’ of people, brand, machines and markets, this is only the logical consequence of our work,” said Ernst Prost, managing director. “So far, we have achieved growth of 4.5 percent and have the order books for December brimming over. That’s why we will have to use every hour both in production and in shipping to supply our customers.”

Liqui Moly intends to continue the record years of the past next year.