Liqui Moly adds new oil for Fords

The Top Tec 6610 from Liqui Moly has been released to meet new requirements from Ford.

The oil specification is primarily required (WSS M2C 952-A1) for the 1.5-litre Duratorq TDCI engine. But it can also be used for other vehicles, the company noted.

The oil is officially approved by Mercedes (MB 229.71), Jaguar and Land Rover (STJLR.03.5006) and Opel (OV0401547) and is recommended for General Motors (GM dexos D). In addition, it complies with ACEA C5 and API SP. It is suitable for both gasoline and diesel engines.

“This is a top-of-the-line oil that reduces fuel consumption and at the same time offers the engine comprehensive protection,” said Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the Liqui Moly oil laboratory.

It’s a low-viscosity oil at 0W-20, following a trend of moving away from thicker oils by car manufacturers, Kuhn added.

“With a low-viscosity oil, the engine needs less power to pump it. This is one of many adjustments made by the automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”