Lion Electric appoints new COO

The Lion Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has named Brian Piern as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 7, 2021.

In this role, Piern will guide Lion to the next level of its growth by expanding to new markets and building on long-standing relationships with existing clients, while developing new accounts and expanding market share. He will report to Marc Bedard, Founder and CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Lion family at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Marc Bedard. “Brian’s experience in successfully scaling commercial sales in the zero-emission fleet technology and logistics sectors will be a valuable and welcome addition to Lion’s leadership team, as we expand our presence and increase sales volume throughout North America. We are at a critical point in the adoption of heavy-duty electric vehicles and are confident that with Brian’s leadership Lion will remain at the forefront of the zero-emission transportation sector.”