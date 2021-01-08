Isabelle Adjahi joins Lion Electric in newly-created VP role

The Lion Electric Company (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has appointed Isabelle Adjahi to the newly created role of vice-president, investor relations and sustainable development, effective Jan. 11, 2021.

In this new role, Adjahi will be responsible for developing and implementing an investor relations strategy aimed at maintaining relationships with investors and analysts through an ongoing dialogue about Lion’s corporate, business, financial objectives and growth.

Reporting to Nicolas Brunet, Lion’s executive vice-president and CFO, she will also lead company-wide ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy and activities.