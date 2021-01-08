Isabelle Adjahi joins Lion Electric in newly-created VP role

The Lion Electric Company (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has appointed Isabelle Adjahi to the newly created role of vice-president, investor relations and sustainable development, effective Jan. 11, 2021.
In this new role, Adjahi will be responsible for developing and implementing an investor relations strategy aimed at maintaining relationships with investors and analysts through an ongoing dialogue about Lion’s corporate, business, financial objectives and growth.
Reporting to Nicolas Brunet, Lion’s executive vice-president and CFO, she will also lead company-wide ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy and activities.
“We are delighted to welcome Isabelle to the Lion management team. In addition to her extensive investor relations experience, Isabelle has an established reputation among the investment community. I am confident that her strategic acumen and proven track record will make her highly effective in this role. We look forward to her contributions, as we are about to embark on our journey as a public company,” said Brunet. “In parallel, building a more sustainable future is at the very core of Lion’s activities. Isabelle’s contribution will provide greater insight to our many stakeholders who consider environmental, social and governance as essential elements of long-term, sustainable growth.”
