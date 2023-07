KW Automotive has introduced the KW V3 Leveling coilover suspension kit for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The kit maintains the driving characteristics and comfort features of its popular KW V3 coilovers while maintaining nearly the original ground clearance. It allows for discreet lowering or raising of the chassis by a few millimetres at the front and rear axles.

The kit is available for Mercedes with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.