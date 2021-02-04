LeddarTech appoints Yann Delabrière to board of directors

LeddarTech has appointed Yann Delabrière to its board of directors.

Delabrière possesses over 30 years of experience in senior executive positions in the aerospace, identity, security, and automotive industries. Delabrière presently occupies the role of non-executive director of ST Microelectronics. He also currently holds the position of chairman of the board of IDEMIA, which specializes in augmented reality, where he previously served as president and CEO. Delabrière also acts as lead independent director of Alstom S.A., a company that develops and markets integrated systems that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation.

Delabrière’s previous senior and C-level experience in automotive includes:

Faurecia: chairman and CEO of Faurecia, a producer of automotive equipment. Delabrière’s leadership led to the dramatic growth of the organization, particularly in North America and Asia, and restored its profitability and cash generation capabilities.

PSA Peugeot Citroën: Held the chief finance officer position, which eventually led to joining the newly created executive committee of the group. In parallel to his position as CFO, Delabrière later became chairman and chief executive officer of PSA’s consumer finance unit.

“The LeddarTech board of directors is very pleased to welcome Yann Delabrière to the LeddarTech team,” stated Michel Brûlé, chairman of the board of LeddarTech. “Yann will be a tremendous asset to the board of LeddarTech; his background in artificial intelligence, foreign trade, automotive, and manufacturing will contribute greatly to the continued growth and success of LeddarTech,” Brûlé concluded.