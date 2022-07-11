Latest product announcements from NRS

Nearly a dozen new part numbers have been added by NRS Brakes covering a number of vehicles.

The company announced 11 new numbers for 2021-2022 Tesla, Ford, Nissan, Volvo, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The announcement covers 7.3 million vehicles with its galvanized premium brake pads product line. The kits include abutment hardware and caliper piston cushions where applicable.

The brake pads are made with galvanized steel with shark-like teeth to provide mechanical retention of the friction material, overcoming inadequacies of adhesive usage.