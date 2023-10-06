Latest Jobber News tackles important subject

The September 2023 issue of Jobber News should have hit your mailbox. Here’s a recap of what’s inside…

The cover feature explores mental health and the automotive aftermarket. It’s a topic that isn’t talked about enough but needs to be in the spotlight. AARO president Diane Freeman explains that employers can’t rely on staff to raise the issue. Former jobber owner John Holmes recalled his own breakdown and explained what employers could and should be doing to support their teams.

Kumar Saha looks at the technician shortage and how demographics show that the problem may be worse than originally thought. He looks at the trends taking place and what needs to be done.

We have an analysis piece that explores the impact of rising car prices, its trends and impacts on the aftermarket and the auto industry overall. You’ll also be able to read about Canada’s unsafe care problem, how AIA Canada is backing vehicle safety initiatives and the role of right to repair.

And don’t miss the sections that are in every issue like Letters, News, By the Numbers and Car-toon.