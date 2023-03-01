Latest Jobber News has arrived

The first issue of 2023 from Jobber News has hit mailboxes across the country.

We continue our annual series of the Executive Outlook where we gather opinions from 10 leaders across the jobber and supply chain segments of the automotive aftermarket about the state of the industry in 2023.

Kumar Saha also gives his thoughts on the year ahead in his regular column. From his perspective, this will be a tough year to predict but he offers his best stab at what’s to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

This issue also profiles the Main family, which sold its family-run store, Sussex Auto Supplies in New Brunswick, to NAPA.

Plus, all of our regular sections like By the Numbers and products can all be found in the January issue of Jobber News.